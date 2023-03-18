M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,647 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE DEA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.