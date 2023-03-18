M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 3.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 329.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 28,300,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,758,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

