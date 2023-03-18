M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in BP by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BP by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 11,139,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209,902. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 636 ($7.75) to GBX 660 ($8.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.93.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

