Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. 3,892,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

