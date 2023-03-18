Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.