National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
National Retail Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 2,001,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
