National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 2,001,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

