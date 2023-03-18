Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 1.84% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 151,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares during the period.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.