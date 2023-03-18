NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $366.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $366.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 305,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

