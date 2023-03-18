Neblio Hits One Day Volume of $1.11 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Neblio has a market cap of $25.26 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004702 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,850,587 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

