Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $23.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COGT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $525.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 115,617 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.