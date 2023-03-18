Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $23.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COGT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %
Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $525.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.