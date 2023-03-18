Needham & Company LLC Upgrades TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

TRUE opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

In other TrueCar news, Director Brendan L. Harrington acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,765.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TrueCar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TrueCar by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

