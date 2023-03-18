NEM Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $369.64 million and $27.30 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00375186 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,353.01 or 0.27269811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

