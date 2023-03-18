Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 582,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,121. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,049.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nevro has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.