New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 1,111,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,284. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

