Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,563. The stock has a market cap of $336.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.85. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,045 shares in the company, valued at $693,341.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.