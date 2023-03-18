Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Newpark Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NR stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,563. The stock has a market cap of $336.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.85. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.
