NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 298,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

