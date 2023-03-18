NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$11.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFI. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NFI Group stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$652.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.34 and a twelve month high of C$17.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.78.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.