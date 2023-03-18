NFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $238.07 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $784,566.54 and approximately $238.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00034016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00206321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.43 or 1.00143482 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02128338 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

