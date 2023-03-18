NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NKE stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

