Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,498. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.29. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $202.40 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

