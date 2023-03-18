Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) versus Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Financial Contrast

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 1.43 $773.24 million $8.22 3.21 Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.67 $3.64 billion $14.20 2.40

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas N/A 148.17% 24.35% Ovintiv 29.18% 28.85% 12.05%

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 6 1 3.00 Ovintiv 0 5 12 0 2.71

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus price target of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 71.00%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $68.16, indicating a potential upside of 99.99%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Ovintiv on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.