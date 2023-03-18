Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 22,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Northern Vertex Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile
Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Vertex Mining (NHVCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.