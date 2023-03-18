Northland Securities Cuts Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $1.50

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ZEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Lightning eMotors Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.94.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
