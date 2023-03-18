Northland Securities Cuts Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $1.50

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 884.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 310,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

