Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $236.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 34.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $27,398.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $233,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $27,398.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $233,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $178,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.