Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 1.6%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 38,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 13.29.
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
