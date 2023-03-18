Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,258,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.