Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 98,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 193,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares in the company, valued at $54,529,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nuvalent by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 302,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 261,524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.