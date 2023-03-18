NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 40,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,212. NVE has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89.

Get NVE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVE

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

NVE Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in NVE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NVE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.