NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NVEC stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 40,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,212. NVE has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89.
In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
