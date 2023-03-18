Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OVLY stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Don Barton acquired 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,800 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $488,867.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,745 shares of company stock worth $98,393 in the last ninety days. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

