Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 1,545,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 446.58 and a beta of 1.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 133.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

