Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 1,545,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 446.58 and a beta of 1.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $22.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 133.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
