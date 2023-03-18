Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0653 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $373.63 million and $50.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.92 or 0.06645630 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00064028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00047942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06384284 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $56,446,735.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

