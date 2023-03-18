OKC Token (OKT) Price Tops $25.10

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for $25.10 or 0.00091159 BTC on popular exchanges. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and $5.30 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKC Token has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00368996 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.32 or 0.26819890 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

OKC Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.