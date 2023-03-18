Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 423 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 3,018,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Okta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

