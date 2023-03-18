Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 423 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OKTA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 3,018,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
