Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 294,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,048. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $636.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,178,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

