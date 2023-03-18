Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Old Second Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 294,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,048. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $636.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old Second Bancorp
Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.
