Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,950,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

