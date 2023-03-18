Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

