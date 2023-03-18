Orbler (ORBR) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00014217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $798.27 million and approximately $688,981.29 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00370538 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.94 or 0.26932014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

