Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Tops $63.73 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $63.73 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00032552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00205427 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,999.13 or 0.99968196 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09287259 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,534,045.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.