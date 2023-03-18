Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.59 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $229,625.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,056.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00309159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00077548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00559744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00488061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,335,186 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

