Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 394,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,237. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

