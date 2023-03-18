Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Paramount Group traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.49. 1,797,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,454,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,500. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $933.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

