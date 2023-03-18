PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,969.73 or 0.07256395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $534.15 million and $15.41 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.



PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.

PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.

On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

