PBF Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

PBF opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.