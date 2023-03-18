Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 14,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,801,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

