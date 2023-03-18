PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.
PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance
NYSE:PFSI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 870,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,714 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,837. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
