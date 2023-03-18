PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:PFSI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 870,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,714 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,837. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.