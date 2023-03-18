Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $1,322,019. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.32 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

