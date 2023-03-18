Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of PFGC opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

