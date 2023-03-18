Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on PHLLF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.22.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petershill Partners (PHLLF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.