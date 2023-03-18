Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHLLF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

