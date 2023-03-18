Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.15

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.15 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 61.15 ($0.75), with a volume of 3108569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.75 ($0.78).
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51. The company has a market cap of £316.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.70, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
