Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

TSE PRQ traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,344. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

About Petrus Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.